Warriors' Klay Thompson: Another 20-plus point performance

Thompson scored 21 points (10-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt) while adding eight rebounds, two steals and an assist in 36 minutes during Saturday's 111-102 loss to the Pistons.

While the Warriors' big three of Thompson, Kevin Durant and Steph Curry did their parts, each scoring more than 20 points, the rest of the roster took the night off as no other Golden State player even scored in double digits. Thompson's posted at least 20 points in eight straight games, and while Curry's return to the lineup does potentially cut into his backcourt mate's shot volume, it will also draw defensive attention away from him. Don't assume Thompson's production will droop now that the Warriors are nearly back at full strength.