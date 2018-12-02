Warriors' Klay Thompson: Another 20-plus point performance
Thompson scored 21 points (10-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt) while adding eight rebounds, two steals and an assist in 36 minutes during Saturday's 111-102 loss to the Pistons.
While the Warriors' big three of Thompson, Kevin Durant and Steph Curry did their parts, each scoring more than 20 points, the rest of the roster took the night off as no other Golden State player even scored in double digits. Thompson's posted at least 20 points in eight straight games, and while Curry's return to the lineup does potentially cut into his backcourt mate's shot volume, it will also draw defensive attention away from him. Don't assume Thompson's production will droop now that the Warriors are nearly back at full strength.
More News
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Drops 23 points Thursday•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Another stellar offensive effort•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Co-leads team in scoring Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Scores 22 points Saturday•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Important complementary production in win•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Totals 31 points in overtime loss•
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.