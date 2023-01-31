Thompson notched 28 points (10-21 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Monday's 128-120 win over the Thunder.

Thompson hit double-digit field goals, including another six threes, in his second straight game. His 28 points were second only to Stephen Curry for the Warriors. The veteran guard has failed to score at least 24 points only twice since before Christmas. It's worth noting he still sits games for injury management (Achilles), and the Warriors do have a back-to-back coming up this week as well as another one just before the All-Star break.