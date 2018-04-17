Warriors' Klay Thompson: Another red-hot shooting night Monday

Thompson accounted for 31 points (12-20 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and five assists across 39 minutes during Golden State's 116-101 win over the Spurs during Game 2 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

After starting the game shooting just 1-for-5, Thompson caught fire for the second straight game, going 11-for-15 the rest of the way. Through the first two games of the series, the 28-year-old sharpshooter has drained a jaw-dropping 69.7 percent of his 33 attempts, including 71.4 percent of his 14 tries from distance. Thompson projects for an ongoing elevated level of usage as long as Stephen Curry (knee) remains sidelined, keeping his value robust in DFS postseason contests.