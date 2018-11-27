Warriors' Klay Thompson: Another stellar offensive effort

Thompson poured in 29 points (11-23 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and added five rebounds and one assist across 40 minutes in the Warriors' 116-110 win over the Magic on Monday.

Thompson stepped up to complement Kevin Durant's 49-point effort perfectly, draining a key three-pointer with 1:45 remaining to help ensure victory. The sharpshooting two-guard has now scored 25 points or more in five straight games, putting up over 20 shot attempts in each of those contests. He's been especially proficient from distance over the last three, as he sports a 45.5 percent success rate from behind the arc during that stretch. His level of usage should remain similarly elevated as long as Stephen Curry (groin) is sidelined.