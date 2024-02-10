Thompson (illness) will be available for Saturday's game against the Suns. He's in the starting lineup.
Thompson was a late scratch for Thursday's game against the Pacers, but he's fully recovered and is no longer on the injury report. With Thompson getting the green light, Brandin Podziemski will return to the second unit.
