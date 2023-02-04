Thompson (illness) is available for Saturday's game against the Mavericks.
Thompson will return after a one-game absence and play through an illness. Since the calendar flipped to 2023, the veteran has averaged 25.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 35.5 minutes.
