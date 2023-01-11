Thompson (knee) is available and starting Tuesday against the Suns, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Thompson was considered probable due to the knee issue after he sat out Saturday's contest, and his absence will be limited to one game. The 32-year-old has averaged 33.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists across his past five games.
