Thompson (knee) will play Thursday against the Celtics, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports.
Thompson rested Monday against the Wizards, but he'll be able to suit up for Golden State's next game. He's topped 20 points in seven of his last eight appearances and has averaged 29.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 35.9 minutes per game during that time.
More News
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Scores 26, slated to sit Monday•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Scores team-high 29 points•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Available, starting Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Probable Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Participates in scrimmages•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Late scratch with knee soreness•