Thompson (Achilles) is available for Sunday's matchup against the Nets, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

After sitting out the second night of a back-to-back set, Thompson and the rest of Golden State's starting five will be available Sunday. In Thompson's six appearances this month, he's averaged 29.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 34.5 minutes.

