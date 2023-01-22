Thompson (Achilles) is available for Sunday's matchup against the Nets, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
After sitting out the second night of a back-to-back set, Thompson and the rest of Golden State's starting five will be available Sunday. In Thompson's six appearances this month, he's averaged 29.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 34.5 minutes.
More News
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Sitting out Friday•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Goes quiet after big first half•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Available Thursday•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Scores 26, slated to sit Monday•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Scores team-high 29 points•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Available, starting Tuesday•