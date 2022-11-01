Thompson (rest) will play and start Tuesday against the Heat.
After being rested for the second half of a back-to-back set, Thompson will be back in the lineup. The Warriors have another back-to-back on Thursday and Friday, so fantasy managers should be on the lookout for another potential rest day for the veteran. He's struggling, shooting just 34.6 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from deep.
