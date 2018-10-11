Warriors' Klay Thompson: Back in lineup Wednesday
Thompson will return to the starting lineup for Wednesday's preseason matchup with the Lakers, Mark Medina of the Mercury News reports.
Thompson was given the night off for rest Monday, but will rejoin the lineup as expected just a few days later. According to Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle, coach Steve Kerr is expected to play his core guys around 25 minutes, which should make all of the Warriors' All-Stars intriguing options for Wednesday's preseason DFS slate.
