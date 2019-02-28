Warriors' Klay Thompson: Big night wasted in Miami
Thompson scored a game-high 36 points (14-23 FG, 7-15 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding three steals, two rebounds and an assist in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 126-125 loss to the Heat.
It's his best scoring performance since he poured in 44 points against the Lakers on Jan. 21. Thompson's been on fire from the outside over the last month, draining multiple three-pointers in 12 straight games while averaging 23.0 points, 3.7 threes, 3.4 boards and 3.4 assists over that stretch and shooting 47.8 percent (44-for-92) from beyond the arc.
More News
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Scores 26 in win•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Hits 20-point mark again in loss•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Hits six threes in loss•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Poor shooting night Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Shakes off injury in comeback win•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Sprains finger, available to return•
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...