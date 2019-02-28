Warriors' Klay Thompson: Big night wasted in Miami

Thompson scored a game-high 36 points (14-23 FG, 7-15 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding three steals, two rebounds and an assist in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 126-125 loss to the Heat.

It's his best scoring performance since he poured in 44 points against the Lakers on Jan. 21. Thompson's been on fire from the outside over the last month, draining multiple three-pointers in 12 straight games while averaging 23.0 points, 3.7 threes, 3.4 boards and 3.4 assists over that stretch and shooting 47.8 percent (44-for-92) from beyond the arc.