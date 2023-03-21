Thompson produced 29 points (11-21 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 37 minutes during Monday's 121-108 win over the Rockets.

Coming into Monday's contest, Thompson had averaged just 14.7 points on 38.3 percent shooting, but he bounced back with an efficient night and helped the Warriors snap a three-game losing streak. Thompson hasn't missed a game since Feb. 2 and is averaging 24.0 points on 47/43/84 shooting splits over his past 21 appearances.