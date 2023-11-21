Thompson totaled 20 points (7-16 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and three assists in 31 minutes during Monday's 121-116 win over the Rockets.

Thompson played reasonably well against the Thunder over the weekend, but a 20-point game continued to elude him. He finally hit that mark on Monday, and although he still struggled a bit, he drilled five three-pointers on the way to his best scoring total of the season. Thompson depends on his three-point stroke to be fantasy-relevant, and he'll rarely impress in secondary categories.