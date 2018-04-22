Warriors' Klay Thompson: Can't find shot in Game 4 loss

Thompson scored 12 points (4-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt,2-2 FT) while adding five rebounds, an assist and a steal in 42 minutes during Sunday's 103-90 loss to the Spurs in Game 4.

The healthy Splash Brother came into the game shooting an amazing 63.3 percent from the floor and 65.0 percent from three-point range, but the Spurs defense was finally able to contain him. Don't be surprised if Thompson bounces back in a big way Tuesday in Game 5 as the Warriors look to clinch the series on their home court.