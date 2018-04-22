Warriors' Klay Thompson: Can't find shot in Game 4 loss
Thompson scored 12 points (4-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt,2-2 FT) while adding five rebounds, an assist and a steal in 42 minutes during Sunday's 103-90 loss to the Spurs in Game 4.
The healthy Splash Brother came into the game shooting an amazing 63.3 percent from the floor and 65.0 percent from three-point range, but the Spurs defense was finally able to contain him. Don't be surprised if Thompson bounces back in a big way Tuesday in Game 5 as the Warriors look to clinch the series on their home court.
More News
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Pours in 19 in Game 3 win•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Another red-hot shooting night Monday•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: On fire in easy win•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Struggles from the field in loss•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Red-hot from field in win•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Solid complementary effort in loss•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....