Thompson registered 14 points (6-20 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 38 minutes during Monday's 101-98 victory over Memphis.

Thompson had a rough shooting night in the Game 4 win, as he missed all seven of his attempts from deep and finished with a 6-for-20 mark from the field overall. He did have an impact in other areas, however, grabbing seven boards and recording a pair of blocks along with one steal. Thompson came into the contest averaging 3.9 three-pointers per game in the playoffs, but he is shooting just 35.2 percent in the first four games against the Grizzlies.