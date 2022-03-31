Thompson chipped in 13 points (5-21 FG, 1-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and four assists across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 107-103 loss to the Suns.

Thompson hoisted 21 shots in the contest, but he converted only five of them and went a miserable 1-for-10 from three-point range. He wasn't much of a contributor in other categories, finishing with an ugly fantasy stat line. Thompson entered the game having scored 62 combined points over his previous two contests, so he clearly still has the ability to get hot at any time. However, his 41.3 percent field-goal rate is on pace for the lowest mark of his career.