Warriors' Klay Thompson: Can't step up in Curry's absence

Thompson managed 13 points (5-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists and two rebounds across 36 minutes in Thursday's 110-107 win over the Spurs.

Thompson had a golden opportunity for one of his trademark explosions with backcourt mate Stephen Curry exiting after just two minutes with an ankle injury, but he didn't come close to capitalizing. The 27-year-old couldn't find the net with any degree of consistency, leading to his second sub-40-percent shooting effort in the last six games. Thompson did see an uptick in assists for the second straight contest, and he'll look to bounce back with a much stronger all-around performance in a showdown with the Trail Blazers on Friday night.