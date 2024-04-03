Thompson (foot) is available for Thursday's game against Dallas and will start, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
This was the expectation with Thompson carrying a probable tag prior to this update. In March, Thompson produced averages of 17.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 3.7 three-pointers.
