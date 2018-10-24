Warriors' Klay Thompson: Cleared to play Wednesday
Thompson (ankle) is available Wednesday against the Wizards.
Thompson was previously listed as probable, so his availability isn't surprising. Through four games, he's struggled shooting, averaging just 14.3 points across 33.0 minutes on 37.3 percent from the field and 13.6 percent from distance.
More News
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Probable for Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Won't return after suffering ankle sprain•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Plays complementary role in win•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Struggles yet again versus Thunder•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Sharp in return to action•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Back in lineup Wednesday•
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...