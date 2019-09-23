Warriors' Klay Thompson: Close to jogging

Thompson (knee) said he's "about a month away from jogging," The Athletic reports.

Thompson suffered a torn ACL in the NBA Finals back in June, but he's maintained all along that he's motivated to return as quickly as possible. What that means in terms of a timetable remains to be seen, but the general belief is that Thompson, who underwent surgery in early July, could be back on the floor sometime late in the regular season or toward the beginning of the postseason, assuming Golden State qualifies.