Warriors' Klay Thompson: Co-leads team in scoring Wednesday

Thompson tallied 27 points (10-22 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-7 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 31 minutes in the Warriors' 123-95 loss to the Thunder on Wednesday.

Thompson drew even with Kevin Durant for the team lead in scoring while posting a third straight 20-point effort. The eight-year veteran's usage is unsurprisingly way up in the continued absence of Stephen Curry (groin), ,as Thompson has now taken 20 or more shot attempts in five of the last seven contests, with three of those games also featuring between 11 and 16 tries from three-point range. Thompson should remain similarly involved until Curry's return, keeping his fantasy stock especially bullish at present.