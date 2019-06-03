Warriors' Klay Thompson: Confident he will play Wednesday

Thompson (hamstring) said Sunday that he doesn't "see himself missing Game 3" against the Raptors on Wednesday, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

Obviously Thompson wants to play, but whether or he will be healthy enough to do so is an entirely different question. It's worth noting that head coach Steve Kerr said the hamstring tightness he was nursing was minor, so the sharp shooter may indeed be good to go after two days off. His participation in practice over the next day or so will be telling in regards to how healthy Thompson actually is.

