Warriors' Klay Thompson: Confirmed available Friday

Thompson (knee), as expected, will play Friday against the Nuggets, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.

Thompson has missed the past two games due to right knee soreness, but he'll make his return against the Nuggets. In five appearances since the All-Star break, he's averaging 24.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 steals.

