Coach Steve Kerr said Thompson (knee) didn't practice Monday and is considered questionable for Tuesday's contest against the Mavericks, Kendra Andrews of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Thompson was held out of Friday's game against Houston to rest on the second night of a back-to-back, but the expectation was that he'd be back Sunday. However, he was sidelined again due to soreness in his surgically repaired left knee. This all appears to be precautionary, but the longer he remains sidelined, the harder it is for fantasy managers to be optimistic. If he's ultimately ruled out again, expect Jordan Poole to make another appearance in the Warriors' starting lineup.