Thompson is questionable for Saturday's matchup against Dallas due to a non-COVID illness.

Thompson sat out Thursday's matchup against Denver due to right Achilles tendon injury management, but the sharpshooter is now dealing with an aliment that might sideline him for a second straight contest. Draymond Green (calf) is questionable and Stephen Curry (lower leg) is probable, so Golden State may have a number of reserves in the starting lineup Saturday.