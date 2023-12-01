Thompson provided 22 points (8-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block across 34 minutes during Thursday's 120-114 victory over the Clippers.

Thompson failed to score 20 points in 13 straight appearances to start the season, but he's eclipsed that mark in four of his last five games. During that stretch, the sharpshooter has averaged 20.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 31.0 minutes per game.