Warriors' Klay Thompson: Contributes 19 in Monday's victory

Thompson posted 19 points (8-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist across 35 minutes in Monday's 124-114 win over the Nuggets.

The 27-year-old served as the third wheel on offense behind Stephen Curry and Draymond Green on the night, as he bounced back from a 25.0 percent shooting effort versus the Clippers last Saturday. Thompson got off to a fast start, draining his first four shots of the contest and ultimately enjoying another successful night from long distance to bring his success rate from behind the arc to 48.3 percent over the first four games of 2018. Although Curry and Green have seen the biggest boosts in usage while Durant has been sidelined, Thompson remains a virtual certainty for double-digit scoring, above-average production in terms of shooting percentages and serviceable returns in the categories of rebounds and assists.