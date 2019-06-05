Warriors' Klay Thompson: Could be game-time call

Thompson (hamstring) remains questionable for Wednesday's Game 3 against the Raptors, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Per Wojnarowski, Warriors officials feel its best that Thompson sits out Wednesday in an effort to preserve his hamstring for a likely return in Game 4, but Thompson, himself, is lobbying the team to allow him to play. At this point, it's unclear which side will ultimately prevail, and a decision may not come until shortly before the 9:00 PM ET tip.