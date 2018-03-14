Warriors' Klay Thompson: Could miss extended time

According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, the Warriors are concerned that Thompson's thumb injury could cause him to miss extended time.

Slater reports that there's "growing concern" within the organization that Thompson, who sustained a sprained thumb Sunday against Minnesota, could end up missing weeks, rather than days. If that's the case, it would be the first extended absence of Thompson's career, one that's seen him miss no more than five games since the 2012-13 season. As of Wednesday morning, Thompson remains questionable for the night's matchup with the Lakers, but that's a downgrade from his initial listing, and it seems rather likely that he'll end up being held out. If Thompson were to miss a handful of games, Golden State would turn to Andre Iguodala and Nick Young for increased minutes at the two-guard spot, while Patrick McCaw could also enter the mix when he returns from a wrist injury.