Warriors' Klay Thompson: Could return for Game 4

Coach Steve Kerr relayed after Wednesday's Game 3 that he hopes to have Thompson (hamstring) back for Game 4 on Friday, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Thompson was forced to sit through a Game 3 loss Wednesday due to a hamstring strain suffered in Game 2. The two extra days seem likely to do the trick, but the star guard's status should be monitored ahead of the contest. Shaun Livingston would likely receive the start again if Thompson can't play.

