Warriors' Klay Thompson: Could return for Game 4
Coach Steve Kerr relayed after Wednesday's Game 3 that he hopes to have Thompson (hamstring) back for Game 4 on Friday, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Thompson was forced to sit through a Game 3 loss Wednesday due to a hamstring strain suffered in Game 2. The two extra days seem likely to do the trick, but the star guard's status should be monitored ahead of the contest. Shaun Livingston would likely receive the start again if Thompson can't play.
More News
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Won't play in Game 3•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Listed as active•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Game-time call Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Could be game-time call•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Remains questionable for Game 3•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Questionable for Game 3•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...