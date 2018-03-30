Warriors' Klay Thompson: Could return Saturday or Sunday
Thompson (thumb) could return as soon as Saturday's tilt against the Kings or Sunday's game against the Suns, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Thompson was able to resume shooting with his right hand earlier in the week, so it doesn't come as too much of a surprise that he could be back before next week. That said, it wouldn't be shocking if the team held him out as long as possible, either, due to their playoff seeding and how important Thompson is to their success. More information should arrive he continues to work through shootarounds and practices ahead of Saturday's game.
