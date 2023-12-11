Thompson didn't practice Sunday due to an illness, Ron Kroichick of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Chris Paul (illness) sat out Friday's loss to Oklahoma City and returned to practice Sunday, but Thompson is now sick, potentially leaving Golden State shorthanded again. Thompson's official status for Tuesday's game in Phoenix should surface Monday afternoon.
More News
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Drains four triples in loss•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Continues solid play•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Posts 20 points in loss•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Breaks slump with 20 points•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Tossed from Tuesday's game•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Misses buzzer shot to tie game•