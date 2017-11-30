Warriors' Klay Thompson: Dealing with sprained ankle

Thompson is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Magic due to a sprained left ankle.

Thompson played 39 minutes in Wednesday's overtime win over the Lakers, so his appearance on the injury report Thursday comes as a bit of a surprise. It's likely a precautionary measure the team is taking while in the middle of their six-game road trip, as there doesn't appear to be much concern surrounding Thompson's health. Expect an update on the shooting guard's status following shootaround Friday morning.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories