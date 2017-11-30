Warriors' Klay Thompson: Dealing with sprained ankle
Thompson is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Magic due to a sprained left ankle.
Thompson played 39 minutes in Wednesday's overtime win over the Lakers, so his appearance on the injury report Thursday comes as a bit of a surprise. It's likely a precautionary measure the team is taking while in the middle of their six-game road trip, as there doesn't appear to be much concern surrounding Thompson's health. Expect an update on the shooting guard's status following shootaround Friday morning.
