Warriors' Klay Thompson: Declared questionable
Thompson (knee) is questionable for Friday's contest against the Nuggets, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Thompson was seen getting up shots following Wednesday's practice, which is an encouraging sign for his availability Friday. Still, we may have to wait until Thursday to get some more information about Thompson's possible return.
