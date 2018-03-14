Warriors' Klay Thompson: Diagnosed with broken thumb, out at least one week

Thompson has been diagnosed with a fractured thumb and will be re-evaluated March 22, Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reports.

There was reportedly concern from the Warriors organization that Thompson's thumb injury could cause him to miss extended time, and those concerns have been realized. He's set to be re-evaluated next Thursday, though there's no guarantee he'll be back that week. While he's sidelined, coach Steve Kerr will seemingly turn towards Andre Iguodala (wrist) and Nick Young (hip) to fill some of Thompson's minutes. Though with Stephen Curry (ankle) out also until next week, the roster is spread thin at guard. That could result in Shaun Livingston, Quinn Cook and Omri Casspi seeing significant run as well.