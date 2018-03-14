Warriors' Klay Thompson: Diagnosed with broken thumb, out at least one week
Thompson has been diagnosed with a fractured thumb and will be re-evaluated March 22, Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reports.
There was reportedly concern from the Warriors organization that Thompson's thumb injury could cause him to miss extended time, and those concerns have been realized. He's set to be re-evaluated next Thursday, though there's no guarantee he'll be back that week. While he's sidelined, coach Steve Kerr will seemingly turn towards Andre Iguodala (wrist) and Nick Young (hip) to fill some of Thompson's minutes. Though with Stephen Curry (ankle) out also until next week, the roster is spread thin at guard. That could result in Shaun Livingston, Quinn Cook and Omri Casspi seeing significant run as well.
More News
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Could miss extended time•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Downgraded to questionable Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Probable Wednesday vs. Lakers•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Scores 25 points in loss•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Can't step up in Curry's absence•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Scores 15 points Friday•
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...