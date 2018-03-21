Warriors' Klay Thompson: Does some weight lifting Wednesday
Thompson (thumb) was able to do some weight lifting at Wednesday's practice, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
This is the first news of Thompson's progress since he was diagnosed with a broken thumb in mid-March. It's not much, but the fact that he's able to lift weights is a good sign for his recovery. He's set to be re-evaluated Thursday, so we should know more then.
More News
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Expected to miss more time•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Diagnosed with broken thumb, out at least one week•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Could miss extended time•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Downgraded to questionable Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Probable Wednesday vs. Lakers•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Scores 25 points in loss•
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...