Warriors' Klay Thompson: Does some weight lifting Wednesday

Thompson (thumb) was able to do some weight lifting at Wednesday's practice, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

This is the first news of Thompson's progress since he was diagnosed with a broken thumb in mid-March. It's not much, but the fact that he's able to lift weights is a good sign for his recovery. He's set to be re-evaluated Thursday, so we should know more then.

