Thompson had 28 points (11-16 FG, 6-10 3Pt) and three rebounds in 31 minutes during Saturday's 126-106 win over the Trail Blazers.

Thompson led all Warriors in threes made while finishing with a team-best scoring total and ending two points short of the 30-point mark in a winning effort. Thompson has connected on five or more threes in seven games this season, including in three of his last four outings. He has tallied at least 25 points three times, all of which have taken place over his last six games.