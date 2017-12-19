Warriors' Klay Thompson: Double-double in Monday's OT win

Thompson scored 17 points (6-24 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding 10 rebounds and two assists in 42 minutes during Monday's 116-114 overtime win over the Lakers.

It was a terrible shooting night for Thompson, but he salvaged his performance from a fantasy perspective with his second double-double of the season. His numbers haven't dramatically increased while Stephen Curry (ankle) has been out as Kevin Durant has picked up the slack instead, and Thompson is averaging 21.8 points, 5.2 boards, 3.8 three-pointers and 2.6 assists over the last five games.