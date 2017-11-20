Warriors' Klay Thompson: Double-double in Sunday's win
Thompson scored 23 points (10-17 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block in 33 minutes during Sunday's 118-111 win over the Nets.
It's his first double-double of the season, and just his eighth game with 20 or more points so far. It's not a coincidence that Thompson's scoring rose while Kevin Durant (ankle) was in street clothes, but Durant is expected back in the lineup Wednesday so don't be surprised if the Warriors' shooting guard falls back into the teens once again.
