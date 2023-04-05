Thompson (back) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Thunder, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Thompson was a late addition to the Warriors' injury report Tuesday with lower back soreness and will ultimately be sidelined for the contest. In his stead, Jordan Poole should enter the starting lineup, while Gary Payton and Moses Moody could see more run off the bench. Thompson's next chance to suit up will come Friday in Sacramento.