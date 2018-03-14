Warriors' Klay Thompson: Downgraded to questionable Wednesday

Thompson (thumb) has been downgraded to questionable for Wednesday's matchup with the Lakers.

The Warriors originally listed Thompson as probable for Wednesday's contest, though they've since pulled back a bit and will give him a questionable designation instead. It's unclear what may have changed, but at this point, it sill seems likely that Thompson will eventually take the court. With Steph Curry (ankle) still out for the foreseeable future, as well as Draymond Green (shoulder) now being ruled out Wednesday, Thompson should see elevated usage if he's ultimately given the go ahead to play.