Warriors' Klay Thompson: Drains clutch three in win
Thompson furnished 26 points (9-21 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal across 42 minutes during the Warriors' 106-105 win over the Raptors in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday.
Thompson's final line was impressive overall, but it was his final three points of the night that were the most critical. The veteran wing found the net on a three-point attempt with just over 57 seconds remaining, snapping a 103-103 tie and giving the Warriors a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Somewhat lost in the hoopla regarding Kawhi Leonard's stellar performances and Kevin Durant's ongoing injury issues has been Thompson's highly effective play during the Finals, which now includes three tallies of 25 points or more and better than 50.0 percent shooting overall and from three-point range specifically. With Durant re-injuring himself early in Monday's contest, Thompson will naturally take on another sizable role for the Warriors in their do-or-die Game 6 on Thursday.
