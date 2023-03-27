Thompson ended Sunday's 99-96 loss to Minnesota with 15 points (5-17 FG, 5-11 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 35 minutes.

Although Thompson's numbers have been unpredictable at times, he remains a prolific three-point threat, averaging 10.5 attempts per game with a conversion rate of 40.7 percent. Thompson's overall fantasy value is heavily dependent on his long-range effectiveness, which carries some variance but has huge potential upside on a nightly basis.