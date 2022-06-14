Thompson accumulated 21 points (7-14 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 40 minutes during Monday's 104-94 win over the Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Thompson finished as Golden State's second-leading scorer in the contest, and he converted five of the team's nine made three-pointers. The sharpshooter helped make up for an uncharacteristically poor shooting night by Stephen Curry, who missed all nine of his attempts from beyond the arc in the contest. Thompson has provided steady but unspectacular output in the series thus far, averaging 18.0 points, 3.6 three-pointers, 2.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.2 steals through five games.