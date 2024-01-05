Thompson finished Thursday's 130-127 loss to Denver with 24 points (9-18 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 35 minutes.

Thompson entered Thursday in the midst of a rough four-game stretch during which he averaged just 10.0 points on 31.1 percent shooting from the field. The veteran sharpshooter bounced back against the defending champions with his first performance of 20-plus points since Dec. 23, with his four triples also representing his highest total since that date. Thompson's lack of peripheral stats -- he's averaging a modest 3.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks on the season -- have always dampened his fantasy stock, so managers who roster him typically rely on his three-point prowess and scoring ability to make up for the tepid production in other areas.