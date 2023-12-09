Thompson logged 22 points (8-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one block over 39 minutes during Friday's 138-136 overtime loss to the Thunder.

Thompson scored at least 20 points for the first time in the past three games, continuing his underwhelming start to the season. He currently sits just inside the top 200 in standard leagues, averaging 15.8 points and 2.8 three-pointers. He is shooting a career-low 40.4 percent from the floor, an indication that his best is behind him. He should still be rostered in all leagues but is going to find it difficult to be anything more than a top 120 player.