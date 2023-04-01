Thompson finished Friday's 130-115 victory over the Spurs with 31 points (11-18 FG, 7-14 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 34 minutes.

Thompson has now drained five or more threes in four games in a row, and he continues to make an impact on offense after putting rather pedestrian numbers in previous months. The veteran shooter has been on a sizzling run since the All-Star break, averaging 22.5 points per game and shooting 43.5 percent from deep over his last 20 appearances.