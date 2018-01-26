Warriors' Klay Thompson: Drains seven threes in Thursday's win

Thompson scored 25 points (9-13 FG, 7-9 3Pt) while adding five rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in 36 minutes during Thursday's 126-113 win over the Timberwolves.

Kevin Durant and Steph Curry combined for 20 assists on the night, with Thompson being the main beneficiary of their largesse. The 27-year-old is averaging 19.7 points, 3.8 boards, 3.2 three-pointers and 2.4 assists in January while shooting 48.6 percent from beyond the arc, and Thompson could see even more open looks in the second half with Durant in particular taking on more distribution duties for the Warriors.