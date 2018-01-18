Warriors' Klay Thompson: Drains seven threes Wednesday

Thompson poured in 38 points (12-22 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 7-9 FT) while adding four rebounds, two assists and one block across 37 minutes in Wednesday's 119-112 victory over the Bulls.

The Splash Brothers got the job done against the Bulls Wednesday as the two players combined for 68 points on 13 threes, with Klay leading the way in each of those two categories on the night. His stroke is so pure, it is hard to bet against Thompson lighting up the scoreboard, and he should continue to roll from deep going forward, regardless of how many mouths there are to feed on the roster.