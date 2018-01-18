Warriors' Klay Thompson: Drains seven threes Wednesday
Thompson poured in 38 points (12-22 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 7-9 FT) while adding four rebounds, two assists and one block across 37 minutes in Wednesday's 119-112 victory over the Bulls.
The Splash Brothers got the job done against the Bulls Wednesday as the two players combined for 68 points on 13 threes, with Klay leading the way in each of those two categories on the night. His stroke is so pure, it is hard to bet against Thompson lighting up the scoreboard, and he should continue to roll from deep going forward, regardless of how many mouths there are to feed on the roster.
More News
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Sharp from the field in Monday's victory•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Will return Friday•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Out for rest Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Contributes 19 in Monday's victory•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Scores 28 points in Thursday's win•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Puts up 21 points in solid effort•
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...